On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

T-Mobile Park

ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .236 with four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

In 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), Sheets has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (11.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Sheets has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (13 of 53), with two or more RBI five times (9.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .200 AVG .269 .275 OBP .345 .329 SLG .513 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 10 16/8 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

