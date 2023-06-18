As of July 2 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 21st in the league.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay averaged 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in NFL), and it ranked 17th defensively with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Packers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

Green Bay had five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 catches for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

In addition, Dillon had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

On defense last year, Quay Walker helped set the tone with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +6600 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +5000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

Odds are current as of June 18 at 5:15 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.