Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .325 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on June 18 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki leads Chicago with 54 hits, batting .269 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 82nd in the league in slugging.

In 68.5% of his games this season (37 of 54), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 9.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (31.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (7.4%).

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .250 AVG .284 .355 OBP .363 .348 SLG .495 7 XBH 12 1 HR 5 11 RBI 11 18/14 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings