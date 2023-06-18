How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Lance Lynn on the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs White Sox Player Props
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 80 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .235 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored 298 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.362 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Lynn (4-7) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- He has earned a quality start four times in 14 starts this season.
- Lynn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.