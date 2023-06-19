Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .237 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 47 of 70 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 70), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has an RBI in 25 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 27 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.258
|AVG
|.218
|.355
|OBP
|.289
|.483
|SLG
|.366
|15
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|22
|20/13
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 71 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.05 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
