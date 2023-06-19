How to Watch the Cubs vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Osvaldo Bido gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 18th in MLB play with 79 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago ranks 18th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.247).
- Chicago ranks 17th in runs scored with 318 (4.5 per game).
- The Cubs rank 11th in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Chicago has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 15th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Smyly enters this outing with five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Smyly is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adam Wainwright
|6/25/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Aaron Nola
