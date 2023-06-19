The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .252 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

In 30 of 40 games this year (75.0%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 40), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has an RBI in 20 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 40 games so far this year.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .321 AVG .185 .357 OBP .250 .462 SLG .432 5 XBH 10 3 HR 5 14 RBI 13 17/5 K/BB 28/7 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings