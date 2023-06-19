Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .195 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 26 of 50 games this season (52.0%), including six multi-hit games (12.0%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 14.0% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24.0% of his games this season (12 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|.250
|AVG
|.155
|.333
|OBP
|.224
|.306
|SLG
|.206
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|15/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 71 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.05 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
