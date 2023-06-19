The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (hitting .229 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and 10 RBI), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 65 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 62.9% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.9% of them.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (28.6%), including five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .254 AVG .273 .379 OBP .396 .397 SLG .397 11 XBH 11 3 HR 2 22 RBI 11 41/25 K/BB 33/24 3 SB 2

