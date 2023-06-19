The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.167 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mariners.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .239 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and nine walks.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 51.9% of his games this season (28 of 54), with multiple hits 12 times (22.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this year (27.8%), homering in 8.4% of his plate appearances.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (20.4%).

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (44.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.6%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .311 AVG .163 .357 OBP .215 .756 SLG .384 17 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 38/3 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings