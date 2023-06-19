The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki leads Chicago with 54 hits, batting .263 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

In 67.3% of his 55 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in five games this season (9.1%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

Suzuki has an RBI in 17 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 29 .240 AVG .284 .342 OBP .363 .333 SLG .495 7 XBH 12 1 HR 5 11 RBI 11 19/14 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings