On Monday, June 19, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (44-27) visit Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (31-42) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +110. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Tanner Banks - CHW (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 41 times and won 27, or 65.9%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 23-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (67.6% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Rangers went 3-3 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (31%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 25th 3rd

