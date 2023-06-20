Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (hitting .282 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBI), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 69 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .343.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 141st in slugging.
- Benintendi is batting .364 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 52 of 66 games this season (78.8%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in 15 games this season (22.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.5%).
- He has scored in 29 of 66 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.304
|AVG
|.250
|.383
|OBP
|.309
|.375
|SLG
|.343
|8
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|10
|22/14
|K/BB
|20/10
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (73 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.59), third in WHIP (.982), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
