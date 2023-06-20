After hitting .179 with four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier is batting .204 with a triple and eight walks.

In eight of 17 games this season (47.1%), Frazier has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 17 games this year.

Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least once five times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 .235 AVG .188 .316 OBP .316 .235 SLG .250 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 5/2 K/BB 13/6 1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings