Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (34-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (8-4) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-6).

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 6-0.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
  • Chicago has a record of 10-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
  • Chicago has scored 326 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 15 Pirates W 7-2 Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 16 Orioles W 10-3 Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
June 17 Orioles W 3-2 Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
June 18 Orioles L 6-3 Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
June 19 @ Pirates W 8-0 Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
June 20 @ Pirates - Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
June 21 @ Pirates - Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
June 24 @ Cardinals - Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
June 25 @ Cardinals - Jameson Taillon vs Matthew Liberatore
June 27 Phillies - Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
June 28 Phillies - Marcus Stroman vs Taijuan Walker

