Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (34-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.
The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (8-4) against the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-6).
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a perfect record of 6-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.
- Chicago has a record of 10-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Chicago has scored 326 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 16
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Cole Irvin
|June 17
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Justin Steele vs Kyle Gibson
|June 18
|Orioles
|L 6-3
|Jameson Taillon vs Dean Kremer
|June 19
|@ Pirates
|W 8-0
|Drew Smyly vs Osvaldo Bido
|June 20
|@ Pirates
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Johan Oviedo
|June 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Rich Hill
|June 24
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Justin Steele vs Adam Wainwright
|June 25
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 27
|Phillies
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
|June 28
|Phillies
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Taijuan Walker
