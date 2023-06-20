Bryan Reynolds and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets available when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs meet at PNC Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (8-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.

Stroman has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.45), seventh in WHIP (1.036), and 47th in K/9 (7.7).

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jun. 15 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Giants Jun. 9 6.2 6 2 2 5 4 at Padres Jun. 4 6.0 4 1 0 6 3 vs. Rays May. 29 9.0 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Mets May. 24 8.0 4 2 2 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Marcus Stroman's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 76 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .283/.333/.375 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 19 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 74 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .266/.352/.403 on the year.

Swanson enters this matchup looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 72 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .279/.350/.473 so far this season.

Reynolds will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 24 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .264/.385/.425 slash line so far this season.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, five walks and an RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.