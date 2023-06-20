Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After batting .235 with two doubles and three walks in his past 10 games, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 15 walks.
- Andrus has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has homered in one of 51 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (13.7%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (23.5%), including three multi-run games (5.9%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.263
|AVG
|.155
|.341
|OBP
|.224
|.316
|SLG
|.206
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|15/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|4
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 73 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi (9-3 with a 2.59 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.59), third in WHIP (.982), and 33rd in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
