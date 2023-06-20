Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .384 this season while batting .259 with 50 walks and 26 runs scored.
- He ranks 79th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 120th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Happ has had a hit in 44 of 71 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits 16 times (22.5%).
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (28.2%), including five multi-run games (7.0%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.254
|AVG
|.264
|.379
|OBP
|.390
|.397
|SLG
|.384
|11
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|41/25
|K/BB
|36/25
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
