On Tuesday, Luis Robert (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rangers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 71 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .535.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 69th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Robert has gotten a hit in 45 of 71 games this year (63.4%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (29.6%).

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.9%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Robert has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (35.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (12.7%).

He has scored in 45.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.9%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .264 AVG .260 .324 OBP .312 .568 SLG .507 20 XBH 18 9 HR 9 17 RBI 21 39/8 K/BB 51/7 1 SB 3

