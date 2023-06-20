The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner, who went 1-for-5 with two RBI last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .709, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .375 this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.

In 75.0% of his games this year (48 of 64), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (34.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.3%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.3% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (42.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 29 .295 AVG .267 .340 OBP .326 .423 SLG .317 10 XBH 6 4 HR 0 22 RBI 13 14/9 K/BB 18/10 10 SB 5

