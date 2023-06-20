The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 55 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .262 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 94th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.1% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.4%.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 30 .240 AVG .281 .342 OBP .357 .333 SLG .491 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 12 19/14 K/BB 42/14 0 SB 1

