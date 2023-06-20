Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .171 with a double and nine walks.
- In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 31 games this year.
- Barnhart has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|.156
|AVG
|.194
|.208
|OBP
|.333
|.156
|SLG
|.226
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|20/3
|K/BB
|10/6
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
