Tucker Barnhart -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .171 with a double and nine walks.

In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 31 games this year.

Barnhart has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 .156 AVG .194 .208 OBP .333 .156 SLG .226 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 3 20/3 K/BB 10/6 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings