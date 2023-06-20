Tucker Barnhart -- with an on-base percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, 85 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on June 20 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .171 with a double and nine walks.
  • In 32.3% of his 31 games this season, Barnhart has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 31 games this year.
  • Barnhart has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
.156 AVG .194
.208 OBP .333
.156 SLG .226
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
20/3 K/BB 10/6
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.40 ERA and 71 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.40), 60th in WHIP (1.467), and 40th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
