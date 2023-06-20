White Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 20
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (45-27) and Chicago White Sox (31-43) going head to head at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on June 20.
The probable starters are Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (3-3) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have come away with 13 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Chicago has won three of 13 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (301 total runs).
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Grove
|June 16
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Bryan Woo
|June 17
|@ Mariners
|W 4-3
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Gilbert
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|L 5-1
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
|June 19
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Tanner Banks vs Andrew Heaney
|June 20
|Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 21
|Rangers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
|June 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Brayan Bello
|June 24
|Red Sox
|-
|Lance Lynn vs James Paxton
|June 25
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Kutter Crawford
|June 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Jaime Barria
