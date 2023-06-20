The Texas Rangers and Leody Taveras will hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rangers (-130). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -130 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games.

The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (30.2%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won 10 of its 34 games, or 29.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 74 chances.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games that had a posted line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-18 14-25 12-21 19-22 24-33 7-10

