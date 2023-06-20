The Texas Rangers (45-27) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they face the Chicago White Sox (31-43) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.31 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .228 batting average against him.

Cease is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Cease will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (9-3) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .217.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.