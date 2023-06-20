White Sox vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 20
The Texas Rangers (45-27) aim to add to their three-game win streak when they face the Chicago White Sox (31-43) on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.31 ERA).
White Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease (3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opposing batters have a .228 batting average against him.
- Cease is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.
- Cease will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (9-3) for his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.59 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .217.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.
