Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .241 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.
- In 49 of 72 games this year (68.1%) Vaughn has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (40.3%), including three games with multiple runs (4.2%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.266
|AVG
|.218
|.361
|OBP
|.289
|.500
|SLG
|.366
|16
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|22
|20/14
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 62nd.
