The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel and his .730 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .271 with four doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 10 walks.

Morel has gotten a hit in 21 of 33 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (24.2%).

In 39.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.1% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has driven home a run in 15 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this year (63.6%), including five multi-run games (15.2%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .296 AVG .250 .316 OBP .333 .648 SLG .656 8 XBH 10 5 HR 8 14 RBI 14 17/2 K/BB 21/8 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings