After batting .143 with five walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Clint Frazier and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Clint Frazier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Clint Frazier At The Plate

Frazier has a triple and nine walks while hitting .196.

In eight of 18 games this year (44.4%), Frazier has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.

Frazier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Clint Frazier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .211 AVG .188 .318 OBP .316 .211 SLG .250 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 5/3 K/BB 13/6 2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings