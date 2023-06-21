As they try to secure the series sweep, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (35-38) will take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) at PNC Park on Wednesday, June 21. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-115). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (6-6, 4.42 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 20, or 57.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 20-15 (57.1%).

Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs played seven of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Pirates have won in 22, or 41.5%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 19-28 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +400 - 3rd

