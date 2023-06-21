Cubs vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 21
The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38) carry an eight-game losing streak into a contest versus the Chicago Cubs (35-38), at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Rich Hill (6-6, 4.42 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-6, 4.42 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.059 in five games this season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.
- Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in five chances this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill (6-6) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
- Hill has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Hill is trying for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.
- In one of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
- The 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.