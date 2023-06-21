Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .293 with a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 61.1% of his games this season (44 of 72), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (30.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.1%).
- He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.301
|AVG
|.225
|.367
|OBP
|.335
|.448
|SLG
|.348
|12
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|34/15
|K/BB
|38/21
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hill (6-6) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.