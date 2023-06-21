After hitting .293 with a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .263 with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
  • He ranks 67th in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • In 61.1% of his games this season (44 of 72), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (30.6%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.1%).
  • He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.7%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 36
.301 AVG .225
.367 OBP .335
.448 SLG .348
12 XBH 10
4 HR 3
21 RBI 10
34/15 K/BB 38/21
1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Hill (6-6) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
