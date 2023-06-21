Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .251 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Jimenez has gotten a hit in 32 of 42 games this season (76.2%), including seven multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (21.4%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, Jimenez has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|.314
|AVG
|.185
|.348
|OBP
|.250
|.477
|SLG
|.432
|6
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|13
|19/5
|K/BB
|28/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Rangers surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- Perez (6-3) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.54 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 56th, 1.500 WHIP ranks 61st, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 62nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
