Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 56 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .263 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Suzuki has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (39 of 57), with more than one hit 14 times (24.6%).
- Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.240
|AVG
|.282
|.342
|OBP
|.353
|.333
|SLG
|.487
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|13
|19/14
|K/BB
|43/14
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Hill (6-6) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.397 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.