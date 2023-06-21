Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trey Mancini returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 16 against the Orioles) he went 2-for-2 with two doubles.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .246 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 57.1% of his 56 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this season (25.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.286
|AVG
|.205
|.369
|OBP
|.260
|.440
|SLG
|.284
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|9
|28/11
|K/BB
|29/7
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hill (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.