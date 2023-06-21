Trey Mancini returns to action for the Chicago Cubs versus Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJune 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 16 against the Orioles) he went 2-for-2 with two doubles.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .246 with nine doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 57.1% of his 56 games this season, Mancini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 14 games this season (25.0%), Mancini has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.7%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 27
.286 AVG .205
.369 OBP .260
.440 SLG .284
8 XBH 5
3 HR 1
12 RBI 9
28/11 K/BB 29/7
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Hill (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 15th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
