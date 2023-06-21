Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Pirates - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Tucker Barnhart (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is hitting .177 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
- Barnhart has recorded a hit in 11 of 32 games this season (34.4%), including three multi-hit games (9.4%).
- He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this season (9.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.156
|AVG
|.206
|.208
|OBP
|.349
|.156
|SLG
|.324
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|20/3
|K/BB
|10/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
