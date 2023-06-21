On Wednesday, Tucker Barnhart (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is hitting .177 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Barnhart has recorded a hit in 11 of 32 games this season (34.4%), including three multi-hit games (9.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 32 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this year (15.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (9.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.156 AVG .206
.208 OBP .349
.156 SLG .324
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
1 RBI 4
20/3 K/BB 10/7
1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.42), 56th in WHIP (1.397), and 39th in K/9 (8.4).
