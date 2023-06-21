Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take the field on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Michael Kopech, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -110 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been favored on the moneyline 29 total times this season. They've gone 17-12 in those games.

Chicago has an 18-13 record (winning 58.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the White Sox have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Chicago has played in 75 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-36-6).

The White Sox have put together a 5-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-18 14-25 12-21 20-22 25-33 7-10

