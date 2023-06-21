Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 84 home runs.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.366 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kopech has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Home Tanner Banks Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers W 7-6 Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito Brayan Bello 6/24/2023 Red Sox - Home Lance Lynn James Paxton 6/25/2023 Red Sox - Home - Kutter Crawford 6/26/2023 Angels - Away Dylan Cease Jaime Barria 6/27/2023 Angels - Away Michael Kopech Reid Detmers

