How to Watch the White Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs White Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 84 home runs.
- Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 308 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.366 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Kopech has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-2
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Home
|Tanner Banks
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-6
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
|6/23/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Brayan Bello
|6/24/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|James Paxton
|6/25/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|Kutter Crawford
|6/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Jaime Barria
|6/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Reid Detmers
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.