On Wednesday, June 21 at 8:10 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (45-28) visit the Chicago White Sox (32-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field in the rubber match of the series. Martin Perez will get the ball for the Rangers, while Michael Kopech will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog White Sox have -105 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-3, 4.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 3.92 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 28, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 28-15 record (winning 65.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The White Sox have won in 14, or 31.8%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 13-27 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+240) Luis Robert 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Jake Burger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+135)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

