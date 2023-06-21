Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .275 with three doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
  • In 62.8% of his 43 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.9% of his games this season, Gomes has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 18 of 43 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.309 AVG .243
.342 OBP .293
.515 SLG .378
6 XBH 4
4 HR 3
13 RBI 10
14/4 K/BB 16/4
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
  • Hill (6-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 43-year-old's 4.42 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.397 WHIP ranks 56th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
