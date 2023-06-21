Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Yasmani Grandal -- batting .314 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .262 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 53.3% of his games this year (32 of 60), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (21.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.3%).
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season (12 of 60), with two or more runs three times (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.261
|AVG
|.264
|.313
|OBP
|.322
|.380
|SLG
|.400
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|19/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 75 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 56th in ERA (4.54), 61st in WHIP (1.500), and 62nd in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.