The Chicago Bears have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 21st-ranked in the league as of July 2.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +375

+375 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago put together a 5-10-1 ATS record last year.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last year.

The Bears won only two games at home last year and one on the road.

When favored, Chicago won every game (1-0), but went only 2-13 as the underdog.

The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC as a whole.

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields threw for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game), completing 60.4% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Fields also ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.

In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In 17 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and five TDs.

Khalil Herbert rushed for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, T.J. Edwards compiled 160 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games for the Eagles last year.

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers - +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs - +650 4 October 1 Broncos - +5000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +6600 6 October 15 Vikings - +5000 7 October 22 Raiders - +6600 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +8000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +2000 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +5000 14 December 10 Lions - +2000 15 December 17 @ Browns - +3000 16 December 24 Cardinals - +20000 17 December 31 Falcons - +6600 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6600

