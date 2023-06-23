Gavin Sheets -- hitting .214 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .232 with four doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 51.8% of his games this season (29 of 56), with multiple hits six times (10.7%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (14.3%), homering in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (8.9%).

He has scored a run in 16 of 56 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .189 AVG .272 .262 OBP .344 .311 SLG .506 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings