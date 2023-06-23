Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Jake Burger (.436 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .230 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 10 walks.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 57 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 57 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|24
|.287
|AVG
|.163
|.336
|OBP
|.215
|.693
|SLG
|.384
|18
|XBH
|9
|11
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|9
|29/7
|K/BB
|38/3
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bello (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.49 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.