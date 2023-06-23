Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .694 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on June 23 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 72 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .533, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.8% of them.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (23.3%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.2% of his games this year, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (46.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (16.4%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .266 AVG .260 .333 OBP .312 .563 SLG .507 20 XBH 18 9 HR 9 17 RBI 21 39/9 K/BB 51/7 1 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings