The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Friday at 6:40 PM ET. Jorge Soler and Carlos Santana have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

Marlins vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 70 total home runs.

Miami ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .395.

The Marlins rank eighth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Miami is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (309 total).

The Marlins' .321 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Marlins strike out 8.1 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Miami's 4.09 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 69 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Pittsburgh is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Pirates' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 307 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.318).

The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.393 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (6-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Luzardo is trying to collect his eighth quality start of the year.

Luzardo heads into this game with 12 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 15 outings this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Luis Ortiz (1-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Ortiz has five starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Nationals W 4-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Patrick Corbin 6/19/2023 Blue Jays W 11-0 Home Bryan Hoeing José Berríos 6/20/2023 Blue Jays L 2-0 Home Eury Pérez Yusei Kikuchi 6/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Kevin Gausman 6/22/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Braxton Garrett Mitch Keller 6/23/2023 Pirates - Home Jesús Luzardo Luis Ortiz 6/24/2023 Pirates - Home Bryan Hoeing Osvaldo Bido 6/25/2023 Pirates - Home Eury Pérez Johan Oviedo 6/27/2023 Red Sox - Away Sandy Alcantara Garrett Whitlock 6/28/2023 Red Sox - Away Braxton Garrett - 6/29/2023 Red Sox - Away Jesús Luzardo Brayan Bello

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Brewers L 5-2 Away Luis Ortiz Freddy Peralta 6/19/2023 Cubs L 8-0 Home Osvaldo Bido Drew Smyly 6/20/2023 Cubs L 4-0 Home Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/21/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Home Rich Hill Kyle Hendricks 6/22/2023 Marlins L 6-4 Away Mitch Keller Braxton Garrett 6/23/2023 Marlins - Away Luis Ortiz Jesús Luzardo 6/24/2023 Marlins - Away Osvaldo Bido Bryan Hoeing 6/25/2023 Marlins - Away Johan Oviedo Eury Pérez 6/27/2023 Padres - Home Rich Hill Yu Darvish 6/28/2023 Padres - Home Mitch Keller Blake Snell 6/29/2023 Padres - Home Luis Ortiz Joe Musgrove

