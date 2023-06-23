Currently the Green Bay Packers have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

The Packers and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Green Bay ranked 17th in total offense (337.9 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Packers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

When favorites, Green Bay went 5-6. When underdogs, the Packers went 3-3.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 receptions for 395 yards.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

Dillon also had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero TDs.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 receptions for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Quay Walker helped lead the charge with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +6600 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +5000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +5000 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +5000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

