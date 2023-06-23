The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .346 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala has a double, four home runs and five walks while batting .147.
  • In 12 of 35 games this year (34.3%) Zavala has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (8.6%).
  • He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this season (14.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.167 AVG .130
.212 OBP .158
.167 SLG .370
0 XBH 5
0 HR 4
3 RBI 8
21/3 K/BB 22/2
1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
