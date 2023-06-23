Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (batting .135 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .249 with nine doubles and 12 walks.
- Anderson has recorded a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 52 games this year.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 26.9% of his games this year (14 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.242
|AVG
|.254
|.274
|OBP
|.302
|.275
|SLG
|.305
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.49 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
