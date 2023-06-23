On Friday, Tim Anderson (batting .135 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .249 with nine doubles and 12 walks.

Anderson has recorded a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 52 games this year.

Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (17.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 26.9% of his games this year (14 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .242 AVG .254 .274 OBP .302 .275 SLG .305 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 5 RBI 5 19/4 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings