Bookmakers have listed player props for Andrew Vaughn and others when the Boston Red Sox visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 66 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 44 RBI.

He's slashed .241/.323/.438 on the season.

Vaughn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 16 walks and 38 RBI (72 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.322/.533 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 20 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (4-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Bello will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2 vs. Rays Jun. 5 6.0 6 3 3 5 1 vs. Reds May. 30 4.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Angels May. 23 7.0 6 2 2 6 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 78 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.362/.462 so far this year.

Turner takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jun. 21 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 at Twins Jun. 20 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

