Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Red Sox - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Red Sox Player Props
|White Sox vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Red Sox
|White Sox vs Red Sox Odds
|White Sox vs Red Sox Prediction
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .242 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.
- Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 51 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (28 of 74), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.267
|AVG
|.218
|.361
|OBP
|.289
|.511
|SLG
|.366
|17
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|22
|22/14
|K/BB
|36/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.29 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.