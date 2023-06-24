Andrew Vaughn -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on June 24 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .242 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 51 of 74 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (14.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 37.8% of his games this year (28 of 74), with more than one RBI 11 times (14.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .267 AVG .218 .361 OBP .289 .511 SLG .366 17 XBH 14 8 HR 3 22 RBI 22 22/14 K/BB 36/12 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings